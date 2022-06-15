Texas A&M men's and women's track and field teams earn All-America honors

The Texas A&M men's and women's track and field teams earned 23 All-America honors, the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced on Tuesday.
Athletes who finished in the top eight of their events at the NCAA Outdoor Championships earned first-team honors. The Aggie women led with 15 total honors, followed by the men with eight.
USTFCCCA Recognitions
First Team: Men – Omajuwa Etiwe (4x400), Chevannie Hanson (4x400), Brandon Miller (800, 4x400), Ashton Schwartzman (4x400), James Smith II (400 hurdles); Women – Deborah Acquah (long jump), Lamara Distin (high jump), Laila Owens (4x400) Jaevin Reed (4x400), Kaylah Robinson (100 hurdles), Tierra Robinson-Jones (4x400m), Deshae Wise (400 hurdles), Charokee Young (400, 4x400)
Second Team: Men – Emmanuel Bamidele (400); Women – Lianna Davidson (Javelin), Katelyn Fairchild (Javelin), Laila Owens (200m), Tierra Robinson-Jones (400m), Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete (800m), Deshae Wise (100m Hurdles)
Honorable Mentions: Men – Devon Achane (100), Carter Bajoit (high jump), Bryce Foster (shot put), Moitalel Mpoke (400 hurdles); Women – Rachel Hall (4x100), Jania Martin (4x100), Laila Owens (4x100), Kaylah Robinson (4x100)