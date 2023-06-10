AUSTIN – Texas A&M’s men's 4x400-meter team placed fifth in Saturday’s last event at the NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Eric Hemphill III, Omajuwa Etiwe, DeMarco Escobar and Auhmad Robinson ran 3 minutes, 0.9 seconds. A&M, which was sixth in the event last year, earned first-team All-America honors.

A&M earned four points in the event, giving them 11 for the meet, tying Tennessee and Oklahoma for 22nd.

A&M junior Connor Schulman was seventh in the 110-meter hurdles in 13.47 seconds and junior James Smith II was eighth in the 400 hurdles (49.21) with both earning first-team All-America honors.

A&M junior Carter Bajoit was 13th in the high jump, clearing 7 feet, 1 inch, for second-team All-America honors.

Joniar Thomas completed day one of the heptathlon in 13th place with 3,443 points. Thomas equaled her personal best in the 100 hurdles (13.73) for 1,017 points; cleared 5-3 in the high jump for 736 points; tossed the shot put 40-6.25 for 684 points; and ran a personal-best 23.74 in the 200 for 1,006 points.

Florida grabbed its second straight men's team championship by winning the 4x400 to overtake Arkansas. The Gators have won four titles in the last seven years.

The Gators finished in 2:57.74 to edge Arizona State, with Ryan Willie anchoring the Gators after finishing second behind teammate Emmanuel Bamidele in the 400.

Florida finished with 57 points, Arkansas was second with 53, followed by Stanford with 44, LSU with 43 and Arizona State with 51. Arkansas was eighth in the relay.

Florida moved up the standings when Bamidele (44.24) and Willie (44.25) placed 1-2 in the 400.

Arkansas stayed in front for most of the day on the strength of freshman Jaydon Hibbert’s winning triple jump of 57 -7 1/2 inches. The Razorbacks got another victory from Phillip Lemonious in the 110 hurdles (13.24).

LSU jumped up the standings to begin the final day when it won the 4x100 relay (38.05). Florida was second.

Washington sophomore Nathan Green (3:42.78) and junior Joe Waskom (3:42.93) finished 1-2 in the 1,500.

Texas Tech senior Courtney Lindsey (9.89) edged LSU sophomore Godson Oghenebrume (9.90) and Houston junior Shaun Maswanganyi (9.91) to win the 100.

Alabama had a 1-2 finish in the 400 hurdles behind Chris Robinson (48.12) and Corde Long (48.53).

Stanford, which began the day in second place, six points behind Arkansas, got a win from Udodi Onwuzurike in the 200 (19.84). The Cardinal picked up 10 more points when Ky Robinson won the 5,000 (14:04.77).

BYU's Kenneth Rooks won the steeplechase (8:26.17); Georgia freshman Will Sumner took the 800 (1:44.26); South Florida’s Romaine Beckford cleared 7-5 1/4 to win the high jump; and Arizona State's Turner Washington won the discus (217-3).

Ball State junior Jenelle Rogers led the women's decathlon after the first four events with 3,840 points. Vanderbilt's Beatrice Juskeviciute (3,675) was second.

The women take center stage Saturday with 15 finals. A&M is in fourth place with 14 points. Nebraska leads with 25.