Texas A&M has 28 competitors in the NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships that run Wednesday through Saturday at Austin’s Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Last year at nationals, the Aggie women tied for fourth place, while the men tied for 25th place as Florida swept the titles with Texas second in both in the meet at the University of Oregon. The University of Texas last hosted this event in 2019.

The Aggie women are ranked sixth heading into the meet behind Texas, Florida, Arkansas, Oregon and Southern California. The A&M men are ranked 20th. Arkansas is first followed by Texas Tech, Georgia, Florida and LSU.

Lamara Distin is the top returner for the A&M women, coming into the meet seeking a fourth-straight high jump title. Distin is the national leader with her season-best effort of 6 feet, 4.75 inches. She won her event at the indoor and outdoor championships in 2022, as well as the 2023 indoor meet.

In the 400 meters, Aggie Jermaisha Arnold has the fourth-best time at 50.33 seconds and Tierra Robinson-Jones is sixth (50.52). Robinson-Jones will compete in the event for the fourth straight time. Kennedy Wade and Sanu Jallow will join Arnold and Robinson-Jones for the 4x400 where they have the third-best time (3:25.79).

On the men’s side, James Smith II was eighth last year in the 400 hurdles. He has the sixth-best time (49.89) coming in, just behind teammate Bryce McCray (49.70). A&M has the fourth-best time in the 4x400 with Ashton Schwartzman, Omajuwa Etiwe, Eric Hemphill III and Auhmad Robinson. Schwartzman and Eti helped A&M to a fifth-place finish last year.

A complete list of A&M’s competitors is in scoreboard.