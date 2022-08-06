 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M junior Lamara Distin wins high jump at Commonwealth Games

  • 0

BIRMINGHAM, England — Texas A&M junior Lamara Distin cleared 6 feet, 4.75 inches to win the women’s high jump at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday at Alexander Stadium. Representing Jamaica, Distin cleared the first four heights before missing her first attempt at 6-3.5. She cleared it on her second attempt and was the only jumper to clear 6-4.75, defeating world champion Eleanor Patterson (Australia), Kimberly Williamson (Jamaica) and Morgan Lake (England).

Distin is the second Aggie to win a gold medal at the games with former national champion Lindon Victor earning the decathlon title Friday with 8,233 points.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&M signee Helms wins decathlon

A&M signee Helms wins decathlon

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Texas A&M track & field signee Landon Helms won the decathlon last weekend at the United States Track & Field…

Wade anchors 4x400 to victory

Wade anchors 4x400 to victory

Texas A&M’s Kennedy Wade ran the anchor leg on the Team USA’s winning mixed 4x400-meter relay at the World Athletics U20 Championships in …

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas A&M Fall Camp Media Day

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert