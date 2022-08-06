Texas A&M junior Lamara Distin wins high jump at Commonwealth Games

BIRMINGHAM, England — Texas A&M junior Lamara Distin cleared 6 feet, 4.75 inches to win the women’s high jump at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday at Alexander Stadium. Representing Jamaica, Distin cleared the first four heights before missing her first attempt at 6-3.5. She cleared it on her second attempt and was the only jumper to clear 6-4.75, defeating world champion Eleanor Patterson (Australia), Kimberly Williamson (Jamaica) and Morgan Lake (England).