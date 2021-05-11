Texas A&M honors its student-athletes at Building Champions event

Texas A&M’s Rachel Bernardo, Bryce Deadmon and Ciera Johnson were given the Distinguished Letterman Awards on Tuesday night during A&M’s eighth-annual Building Champions Awards held virtually on the A&M’s YouTube channel.

Bernardo, who competes in cross country and track and field, is A&M’s student-athlete advisory committee president. She has helped organize Aggies CAN and made the Southeastern Conference academic honor roll four times.

Deadmon, who competes in track and field, already has earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management and is on track to earn a master’s in marketing. He is a seven-time All-American and five-time SEC champion.

Johnson served as captain of the women’s basketball team and a founding member of The B.L.U.E.print (Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence). She already has a bachelor’s degree in finance and will complete her master’s degree this month.

Shaine Casas (men’s swimming and diving) and Tyra Gittens (women’s track and field) were named the school’s athletes of the year.