Texas A&M Hall of Famer Linda Cornelius dies from cancer

Linda Cornelius the first Texas A&M female student-athlete inducted into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame, died recently after a battle with cancer.

Cornelius, a 1979 A&M graduate, was a four-year letter winner and the school’s first female track and field All-American, earning All-America honors every year in the pentathlon. She earned a place on the 1980 U.S. Olympic Team, but the United States boycotted the Moscow Olympic Games. In 1985, she became the first female inducted into the A&M Athletics Hall of Fame.