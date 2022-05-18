 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M freshman Sam Whitmarsh out for season with heart condition

Texas A&M freshman Sam Whitmarsh will miss the remainder of the outdoor track and field season after a recent heart disease diagnosis, A&M head coach Pat Henry announced Wednesday.

Whitmarsh is the nation’s top-ranked freshman in the men’s 800 meters this season and took second in the event last week at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships in 1 minute, 46.09 seconds, the nation’s second-fastest time this year.

A&M will compete in the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds on May 25-28 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The NCAA Outdoor Championships are set for June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon.

