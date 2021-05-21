Texas A&M earns 48 entries into NCAA regional track meet

The Texas A&M track and field teams earned 48 entries into the NCAA West Preliminary set for May 26-29 at E.B. Cushing Stadium. The 48 entries includes 39 Aggies — 22 men and 17 women. That includes both of A&M’s teams in the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays.
NCAA West Preliminary
Texas A&M Entrants
Here are the Texas A&M athletes qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary set for May 26-29 at E.B. Cushing Stadium; A&M also is qualified in the men’s and women’s 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
MEN
100 — Emmanuel Yeboah, Ryan Martin, Devon Achane; 200 — Achane, Lance Broome; 400 — Bryce Deadmon, Omajuwa Etiwe; 800 — Brandon Miller, Carlton Orange, Devin Dixon; 110 hurdles — Connor Schulman; 400 hurdles — Moitalel Mpoke, James Smith II, DeWitt Thomas, Kirk Collins Jr.; high jump — Carter Bajoit, Mason Corbin, Jake Lamberth; pole vault — Sean Clarke, Michael Schmuhl; discus — Josh Brown; javelin — Sam Hankins; William Petersson.
WOMEN
100 — Zhane Smith; 200 — Laila Owens; 400 — Athing Mu, Charokee Young, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Syaira Richardson, Jaevin Reed; 100 hurdles — Kaylah Robinson, Summer Thorpe; 400 hurdles — Dominique Mustin; high jump — Tyra Gittens, Lamara Distin; long jump — Gittens, Deborah Acquah, Smith, Taryn Milton; triple jump — Acquah, Distin, LaJarvia Brown, Ciynamon Stevenson; javelin — Jenna Ellis.