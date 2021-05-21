 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M earns 48 entries into NCAA regional track meet
0 comments

Texas A&M earns 48 entries into NCAA regional track meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M track and field teams earned 48 entries into the NCAA West Preliminary set for May 26-29 at E.B. Cushing Stadium. The 48 entries includes 39 Aggies — 22 men and 17 women. That includes both of A&M’s teams in the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays.

NCAA West Preliminary

Texas A&M Entrants

Here are the Texas A&M athletes qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary set for May 26-29 at E.B. Cushing Stadium; A&M also is qualified in the men’s and women’s 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

MEN

100 — Emmanuel Yeboah, Ryan Martin, Devon Achane; 200 — Achane, Lance Broome; 400 — Bryce Deadmon, Omajuwa Etiwe; 800 — Brandon Miller, Carlton Orange, Devin Dixon; 110 hurdles — Connor Schulman; 400 hurdles — Moitalel Mpoke, James Smith II, DeWitt Thomas, Kirk Collins Jr.; high jump — Carter Bajoit, Mason Corbin, Jake Lamberth; pole vault — Sean Clarke, Michael Schmuhl; discus — Josh Brown; javelin — Sam Hankins; William Petersson.

WOMEN

100 — Zhane Smith; 200 — Laila Owens; 400 — Athing Mu, Charokee Young, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Syaira Richardson, Jaevin Reed; 100 hurdles — Kaylah Robinson, Summer Thorpe; 400 hurdles — Dominique Mustin; high jump — Tyra Gittens, Lamara Distin; long jump — Gittens, Deborah Acquah, Smith, Taryn Milton; triple jump — Acquah, Distin, LaJarvia Brown, Ciynamon Stevenson; javelin — Jenna Ellis.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert