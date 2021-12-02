Texas A&M cancels Saturday’s indoor track and field meet

The Texas A&M track and field program has canceled the Reveille Invitational set for Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium. Individual ticket purchasers can exchange their tickets for admission to another A&M regular-season indoor meet. Season ticket holders also can claim general admission tickets to another meet.
The Aggies will compete in the Wooo Pig Classic on Friday at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
