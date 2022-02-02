 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M All-American Tyra Gittens transfers to Texas
Texas A&M All-American Tyra Gittens has transferred to Texas, she announced on Twitter on Wednesday. Gittens posted a graphic of her wearing a Longhorn uniform on Wednesday afternoon. The post included text of two “hook ’em, Horns” hand signs and two words: “Enough said.” Gittens won the pentathlon and high jump at the NCAA Indoor Championships last season then won the heptathlon at the NCAA outdoor meet. She scored 50 points for the Aggies between the two meets. In a post last month on Instagram, Gittens thanked A&M for the “many opportunities” the school provided her.

