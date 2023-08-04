Ereng won the men’s 800 meters at the 1988 Olympics as well as two world titles in the event in 1989 and 1991. He comes to A&M from Texas-El Paso, where he coached the distance runners for over 20 years. Ereng coached four NCAA champions, 47 All-Americans, 104 conference champions and four NCAA regional champions, including Anthony Rotich who won four national titles — three in the 3,000 steeplechase and one in the indoor mile.