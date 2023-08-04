The Texas A&M track and field program added former Olympic champion Paul Ereng to its coaching staff Friday, the school announced.
Ereng won the men’s 800 meters at the 1988 Olympics as well as two world titles in the event in 1989 and 1991. He comes to A&M from Texas-El Paso, where he coached the distance runners for over 20 years. Ereng coached four NCAA champions, 47 All-Americans, 104 conference champions and four NCAA regional champions, including Anthony Rotich who won four national titles — three in the 3,000 steeplechase and one in the indoor mile.