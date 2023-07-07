The Texas A&M track and field program has added Joe Sarra and Julia Abell as assistant coaches, the school announced Friday. Sarra will coach multi-event and pole vault athletes, and Abell will coach distance runners.

Sarra has been a volunteer assistant at A&M for two seasons after serving as the head coach at the Louisiana Pole Vault Compound in Tickfaw, Louisiana.

Abell just finished her running career with the Aggies and is the school’s top-ranked performer in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, 10th in the indoor 5,000 and 12th in the indoor 3,000. She also earned numerous academic honors at A&M including making the 2021 USTFCCCA all-academic teams in cross country and track and field as well as four Southeastern Conference semester honor rolls.