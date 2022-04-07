Sophomore Laila Owens making her mark on Texas A&M track team

Sophomore sprinter Laila Owens is among a wave of underclassmen making a name for themselves on the Texas A&M track and field teams.

Owens won the women’s 200-meter dash last weekend in a dual meet against Texas in 22.57 seconds, one of four efforts by the Aggies that were NCAA-leading marks.

“If we’re being quite honest, I was talking to one of my teammates before the race and verbally said to her, ‘I’m going to run 22.5 today,’” Owens said. “Did I actually know it was going to happen? Not for certain, but I had it deep down in my heart that I felt I was going to run that.”

Owens’ premonition came from hard work.

“I just had a heck of a training session,” Owens said. “I felt really good throughout the training the whole week. I was talking to [assistant coach Kurt Henry], and I was like, ‘I feel really great.’ We had a sprint workout in which I hit the times and actually exceeded some of the times. It was like, ‘I feel like I’m ready to run. I’m ready to roll in the 200 this weekend.’ I got out there and did just that.”

Owens’ passion for track runs in the family.

Her father, Jarrod Owens, coaches the H-Town Hurricanes Track Club. Laila Owens is the third of three sisters to run collegiate track. JaLana Owens ran at Lamar from 2014-17 and Jarra Owens competed at A&M from 2015-19.

“We are 100% a track family,” Laila Owens said.

She has a chance to be the most successful of the Owens family. Last week, she also ran the second leg on the winning 4x400 relay team.

A&M head coach Pat Henry says what Owens has accomplished so far is just the beginning.

“Things are just starting to catch up for this young lady,” Henry said. “She still can’t start very well. She doesn’t really have the physical strength she needs.”

Owens has been working on becoming more of a quarter-miler instead of specializing in the shorter sprints.

“So she’s stronger than she’s ever been,” Henry said. “She might not be able to start, but that next 150 meters she can really run. And I think once she learns how to push and start, she’s even going to make another big jump, but [last week] was a big jump for her. We’ve been waiting for it to happen, and it happened at the right time.”

Owens will run the 400 at the 44 Farms Team Invitational set for Friday and Saturday at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

“Running a very fast 200 meters always projects to the 400, so it means I can get to my 200 and 400 more comfortably and be able to hold on from there,” Owens said. “It will be exciting to see what I run this weekend in the 400. I haven’t run an open 400 since last season. This will be an exciting opportunity for me.”

NOTES — Friday’s action will start at 12:15 p.m. Saturday’s action starts with field events at 10:15 a.m. and running finals at 6:30 p.m. ... The A&M men and women are both ranked second in this week’s U.S. Track & Field and Cross County Coaches Association’s Top 25 polls with Texas topping both. Baylor’s men are ranked fifth and its women seventh, and both teams will compete in A&M’s meet this weekend. The field also includes Purdue, Houston Baptist, Rice, Sam Houston, SMU, Texas-San Antonio and Texas State. “We have a lot of instate schools which are here, which is good,” Henry said. “I really like that kind of competition.” A&M will have 80-90 entries performing before some possibly first-time fans because of family weekend. “I think that makes it that much more exciting in College Station when there are so many more athletic events going on,” Owens said. “It brings the fans in, and the more fans we have in the stands, the better the environment. That makes the meet all that more exciting.”

