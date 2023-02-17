The Texas A&M men’s distance medley relay team and sprinter Tierra Robinson-Jones will compete in the Alex Wilson Invitational on Saturday a the Loftus Sports Center in South Bend, Indiana. A&M’s Cooper Cawthra, DeMarco Escobar, Caden Norris and Eric Casarez will compete in the men’s DMR, while Robinson-Jones will compete in the women’s 400 meters.