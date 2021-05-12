SEC outdoor track and field meet opens Thursday at Cushing Stadium

The Southeastern Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships will open at noon Thursday with the men’s hammer throw at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Thursday’s action will include the javelin, the first half of the decathlon and heptathlon and the 10,000 meters along with a handful of running preliminaries.

Friday’s action will start at 1:45 p.m. with Saturday’s events beginning at 2:30 p.m.

A&M’s women are ranked third with the Aggie men ranked 10th. LSU’s teams are both ranked first.

Tickets can be purchased at the stadium or online at 12thman.com/tracktickets.