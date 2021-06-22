Registration open for Texas A&M track and field summer camp

Online registration is open for Texas A&M’s track and field summer camp for boys and girls ages 12-18 on July 1-3. Most of the camp will be held in the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium with other training at the Anderson Track & Field Complex and Watts Cross Country Course.
To register, log onto 12thman.com/camps. Cost is $550 for overnight campers and $450 for day campers. For more information, contact camp director Chris Harrell via email at charrell@athletics.tamu.edu.
