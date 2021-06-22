 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Registration open for Texas A&M track and field summer camp
0 comments

Registration open for Texas A&M track and field summer camp

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Online registration is open for Texas A&M’s track and field summer camp for boys and girls ages 12-18 on July 1-3. Most of the camp will be held in the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium with other training at the Anderson Track & Field Complex and Watts Cross Country Course.

To register, log onto 12thman.com/camps. Cost is $550 for overnight campers and $450 for day campers. For more information, contact camp director Chris Harrell via email at charrell@athletics.tamu.edu.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Was trading Kemba Walker the right move?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert