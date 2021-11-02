Pair of Aggies nominated for national track and field athlete of year awards

Former Texas A&M All-Americans Athing Mu and Fred Kerley have been nominated for USA Track & Field athlete of the year awards, the USATF announced Tuesday.

Mu won two gold medals at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, taking the women’s 800 meters in an American-record 1 minute, 55.21 seconds then anchoring the U.S. 4x400 relay team to victory. Mu later improved her national record in the 800 to 1:55.04 in her Diamond League debut on Aug. 21.

Kerley took the silver medal in the men’s 100 at the Tokyo Games, finishing in a personal-best 9.84.

Mu and Kerley also were nominated for the USATF’s breakthrough performer of the year awards, and Mu was nominated for best Olympic track performance.

Fan voting is open online at https://usatf.wufoo.com/forms/k1ebc6u7025w0qr/. The winners will be announced Dec. 4 at the USATF’s annual banquet in Orlando, Florida.