Pair of Aggies named to Bowerman post conference watch list
20210514 SEC TRACK DAY 2 MM 01

Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens throws the javelin during the heptathlon at the SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cushing Stadium on Friday.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens and Athing Mu made the Bowerman Award post conference meet watch list released Wednesday by the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association.

Bowerman officials will release another watch list June 7 with the semifinalists announced June 16 and the winners announced Dec. 17.

Gittens recently won the heptathlon and scored the most points at the Southeastern Conference outdoor meet, finishing with 23 after placing second in the high jump and fourth in the long jump.

Mu won the women’s 400 meters in 49.84 seconds, setting the SEC meet and American under-20 records. She also anchored A&M’s 4x400 relay team to a victory in 3:26.17.

