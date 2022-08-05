 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pair of Aggies help USA advance in 4x400 relays at U20 World Championships

SANTIAGO DE CALI, Columbia — Texas A&M sophomores Ashton Schwartzman and Kennedy Wade each helped their 4x400-meter relay teams advance to the finals at the World Athletics U20 Championships on Friday.

Wade anchored the United States’ women’s team to the fastest qualifying time at 3 minutes, 32.94 seconds, while Schwartzman helped the U.S. men qualify to the finals with the fifth-fastest time at 3:07.82.

The women’s final is set for 5:20 p.m. Saturday with the men’s to follow at 5:43 p.m. The meet is streamed live online on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels.

