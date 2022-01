Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin was named the Southeastern Conference women’s field athlete of the week, and Kennedy Wade was named the league’s co-freshman women’s track athlete of the week Tuesday. Distin won the women’s high jump with a meet-record and personal-best height of 6 feet, 2 inches at the Ted Nelson Invitational last week. Wade won the women’s 400 meters in 54.26 seconds.