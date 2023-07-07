EUGENE, Ore. — Former Texas A&M All-Americans Maggie Malone and Natosha Rogers earned medals on the opening day of the U.S. outdoor track and field championships on Thursday at Hayward Field.

Malone placed second in the women’s javelin with a throw of 192 feet, 10 inches. It was her third career medal in the event along with two golds.

Rogers earned her first medal at the national meet by placing third in the women’s 10,000 meters at 32 minutes, 22.77 seconds.

Six Aggies on Thursday also advanced to the next round in their respective events: Athing Mu (women’s 1,500), Bryce Deadmon (men’s 400), Jermaisha Arnold (women’s 400), Devin Dixon (men’s 800), Brandon Miller (men’s 800) and Sammy Watson (women’s 800).

Former A&M All-American Annie Kunz finished fourth in the heptathlon with 6,049 points on Friday. Anna Hall won with 6,677 points followed by Taliyah Brooks at 6,319 and Chari Hawkins at 6,053. Kunz finished the first half of the heptathlon in fourth place Thursday with 3,776 points thanks in part to topping the field in the shot put at 48-3 1/2. She also won the javelin throw on Friday at 153-0.

The meet continues through Sunday.