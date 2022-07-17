 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pair of Aggies compete at the World Championships

  • 0
Texas A&M logo

EUGENE, Ore. – Texas A&M junior and All-American Charokee Young qualified for the semifinals of the women’s 400 meters Sunday at the World Athletics Championship.

Young finished in 51.84 seconds for the fourth and final qualifying spot in her heat. The semifinal will be 8:45 p.m. Wednesday with the final at 9:15 p.m. on Friday.

Aggie Moitalel Mpoke was 12th in the men’s 400 hurdles (49.34). Former Texas A&M All-American and Olympic medalist Fred Kerley, who already won gold in the men’s 100 meters, will be back in action on Monday in the qualifying round of the men’s 200.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James calls out US for failing to free Brittney Griner from russian detention

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert