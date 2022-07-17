Pair of Aggies compete at the World Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Texas A&M junior and All-American Charokee Young qualified for the semifinals of the women’s 400 meters Sunday at the World Athletics Championship.

Young finished in 51.84 seconds for the fourth and final qualifying spot in her heat. The semifinal will be 8:45 p.m. Wednesday with the final at 9:15 p.m. on Friday.

Aggie Moitalel Mpoke was 12th in the men’s 400 hurdles (49.34). Former Texas A&M All-American and Olympic medalist Fred Kerley, who already won gold in the men’s 100 meters, will be back in action on Monday in the qualifying round of the men’s 200.