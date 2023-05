TUCSON, Ariz. — Texas A&M's Heather Abadie and Jack Mann III both took home some hardware thanks to their pole vaulting at the Desert Heat Classic at Roy P. Drachman Stadium on Saturday.

Abadie won the women's pole vault with a clearance of 13-11.75 for her fifth pole vault win of the outdoor season. Mann won in the men’s pole vault with a clearance of 17-6.5.