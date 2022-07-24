Pair of Aggie Olympians advance to 4x400 finals at World Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Aggie Olympians Bryce Deadmon and Charokee Young helped their teammates advance in the men’s and women’s 4x400-meter qualifiers Saturday at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field.

Deadmon and his United States teammates set the mark in the men’s 4x400 qualifying in a season-best 2 minutes, 58.96 seconds.

Young and the Jamaican team won their heat and placed third overall in the women’s 4x400 qualifying in a season-best time of 3.24.23. Young finished her anchor leg in 50.22, fastest on her team. The United States topped qualifying in 3:23.38, also a season best.

The final for both the men’s and women’s 4x400 is set for Sunday. The men will go first at 9:35 p.m. and the women at 9:50 p.m.

Also Saturday, former A&M national champion and Olympian Lindon Victor wrapped up the first day of the men’s decathlon in eighth place with 4,326 points. Victor will finish the decathlon on Sunday with five more events.

Aggies Deborah Acquah and Tyra Gittens failed to advance in the women’s long jump. Acquah finished 18th overall with a jump of 6.46 meters (21 feet, 2.5 inches), while Gittens finished 19th at 6.44 meters (21-1.5).