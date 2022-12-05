 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Open practice today at Cushing Stadium

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams will host an intrasquad meet at EB Cushing Stadium at 3 p.m. Tuesday with no admission.

It will be a rare time for the public to see the team this year with no indoor or outdoor meets as construction on the new indoor facility will take place as part of the Centennial Campaign.

Discus will be contested at 2:30 p.m. at the temporary throwing ring across the street from EB Cushing, while all other events will take place at 3 p.m. at EB Cushing Stadium.

The event will last about an hour. Concession stands will not be open.

— Eagle staff report

