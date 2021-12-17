 Skip to main content
Mu wins Bowerman
Mu wins Bowerman

Former Texas A&M standout Athing Mu, who won two gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, won the Bowerman Award on Friday night.

Mu in her one season at Texas A&M set all-time collegiate records in the outdoor 400 and the 600 and 800 in the indoor season. Those were among 11 top 12 marks she set to win the award that is collegiate track’s highest annual honor.

“I literally wouldn’t have believed this moment would have happened so soon,” Mu said.

Mu is the third Aggie to win the Bowerman, joining Deon Lendore (2014) and Jessica Beard (2011).

