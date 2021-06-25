Mu, Malone lead five Aggies who advance at US Track & Field Trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Five Aggies advanced in their events at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials on Friday at Hayward Field.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Former Texas A&M All-American Athing Mu won the first semifinal heat of the women’s 800 meters in 1 minute, 59.31 seconds to qualify for the final with the top overall time. She will run in the final at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Former A&M athlete Maggie Malone posted the top throw in the women’s javelin at 195 feet, 7 inches to advance to the final. Incoming A&M freshman Katelyn Fairchild finished 12th in the qualifying round at 160-11 and also advanced. The final is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Former A&M sprinter Fred Kerley took third in his heat of the men’s 200 (20.41) and advanced to Saturday’s semifinals with the seventh-fastest time. Former A&M sprinter Shamier Little also advanced in the women’s 400 hurdles, posting the third-fastest qualifying time (55.22) to reach Saturday’s semifinals.