Mu, Gittens lead Texas A&M to second-place finish at NCAA Track & Field Championships
EUGENE, Ore.  – Athing Mu set a college record in the women's 400 meters and anchored the Aggies' 4x400 relay team to victory in leading the Texas A&M women to second place at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday at Hayward Field.

A&M junior Tyra Gittens added a victory in the heptathlon to help the Aggies to 63 points. Southern California won with 74. Georgia was a distant third with 37.5 points followed by Alabama and North Carolina A&T  with 31 each, LSU 28.5, and Florida and Texas 28 each.

Mu capped her freshman season by breezing to victory in the 400 in 49.57 seconds. Florida’s Talitha Diggs, also a freshman, was second in 50.74.

Mu came back to be on the 4x400 relay that won in 3:22.34, edging Southern Cal by .20. Kaylah Robinson-Jones, Charokee Young and Jaevin Reed ran the first three legs for the Aggies.

Gittens had 6,285 points in the seven-event competition. Michelle Atherley of Miami (Fla.) was second with 6,067 points. Gittens, who had a huge lead Friday after four events, won the long jump to start Saturday’s action with an effort of 21 feet, 9.5 inches. She was then sixth in the javelin (135-4) and 19th in the 800 (2:28.88).

Gittens also finished third in the long jump (6-1.5) with teammate Lamara Distin third as the sophomore cleared 6-2.75. South Carolina freshman Rachel Glenn won at 6-4.

A&M junior Deborah Acquah was fourth in the triple jump (45-9.25). Texas Tech junior Ruth Usoro won (46-6.75) followed by Georgia freshman Jasmine Moore (46-4.25) and Rice senior Michelle Fokam (46-0.75)

A&M freshman Charokee Young was fifth in the 400 (51.13).

