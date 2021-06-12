Mu, Gittens help Texas A&M women's track and field team finish second at NCAA meet

“I guess I’m used to it, because all of our season I’ve been doing 4x4s with an open event as well,” Mu said. “So it felt pretty normal. I just had to make sure after I got done with [the 400] that I got worked on by our doc and took my foods afterward, just jogged a little bit to get ready for the 4x4.”

Gittens had 6,285 points in the seven-event heptathlon. Michelle Atherley of Miami was second with 6,067 points.

“This is a huge breakthrough for me as an individual,” Gittens said. “I’ve come a long way since my freshman year. Ask me to do this my freshman year, I probably wouldn’t have been able to, so to be able to it this year and today, it means a lot.”

Gittens, who had a huge lead Friday after four events, won the long jump to start Saturday’s action with an effort of 21 feet, 9.5 inches. She was then sixth in the javelin (135-4) and 19th in the 800 (2:28.88).

Gittens finished well short of the college record of 6,527 set by George Mason’s Diane Guthrie in 1995, but she also maintained a commanding lead throughout the competition and was never seriously threatened by the field.