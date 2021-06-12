Mu, Gittens help Texas A&M women's track and field team finish second at NCAA meet

EUGENE, Ore. — Athing Mu set a college record in the women’s 400 meters and anchored the Aggies’ 4x400 relay team to victory in leading the Texas A&M women to second place at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday at Hayward Field.
A&M junior Tyra Gittens added a victory in the heptathlon to help the Aggies finish with 63 points. Southern California won with 74. Georgia was a distant third with 37.5 points followed by Alabama and North Carolina A&T with 31 each, LSU (28.5) and Florida and Texas (28).
Mu capped her freshman season by breezing to victory in the 400 in 49.57 seconds.
“It was pretty fun,” Mu said. “I honestly wanted to break the collegiate record, so that happened. I just feel great.”
Mu broke her own college record of 49.68 set at the NCAA West Preliminary on May 29. She also set the meet record, breaking the 49.80 run by Georgia’s Lynna Irby in 2018.
Florida’s Talitha Diggs, also a freshman, was second in 50.74. A&M freshman Charokee Young was fifth in 51.13.
Mu came back to anchor the 4x400 relay team to victory in 3:22.34, edging USC by 0.20 seconds. Kaylah Robinson-Jones, Young and Jaevin Reed ran the first three legs for the Aggies.
The open 400 and 4x400 relay were separated by about an hour, giving Mu plenty of time to prepare for the double duty she’s pulled throughout the season.
“I guess I’m used to it, because all of our season I’ve been doing 4x4s with an open event as well,” Mu said. “So it felt pretty normal. I just had to make sure after I got done with [the 400] that I got worked on by our doc and took my foods afterward, just jogged a little bit to get ready for the 4x4.”
Gittens had 6,285 points in the seven-event heptathlon. Michelle Atherley of Miami was second with 6,067 points.
“This is a huge breakthrough for me as an individual,” Gittens said. “I’ve come a long way since my freshman year. Ask me to do this my freshman year, I probably wouldn’t have been able to, so to be able to it this year and today, it means a lot.”
Gittens, who had a huge lead Friday after four events, won the long jump to start Saturday’s action with an effort of 21 feet, 9.5 inches. She was then sixth in the javelin (135-4) and 19th in the 800 (2:28.88).
Gittens finished well short of the college record of 6,527 set by George Mason’s Diane Guthrie in 1995, but she also maintained a commanding lead throughout the competition and was never seriously threatened by the field.
“It wasn’t the best hep by any means, but I made it work, and I pulled through because I knew what I had to do,” Gittens said. “And it was extremely exhausting. The hardest meet I’ve ever had to do in my whole career.”
Gittens also finished third in the open high jump (6-1.5) with teammate Lamara Distin third as the sophomore cleared 6-2.75. South Carolina freshman Rachel Glenn won at 6-4.
A&M junior Deborah Acquah placed fourth in the triple jump (45-9.25). Texas Tech junior Ruth Usoro won (46-6.75) followed by Georgia freshman Jasmine Moore (46-4.25) and Rice senior Michelle Fokam (46-0.75).