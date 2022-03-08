Miller, Bamidele, Distin, Acquah leading Texas A&M track teams to NCAA Indoor Championships

When it comes to role models on the Texas A&M track and field team, 800-meter runner Brandon Miller is the place to start. The sophomore enters this weekend’s NCAA Indoor Championships the favorite to win his event with a nation-leading time of 1 minute, 45.24 seconds.

“You hope everybody follows that mold,” head coach Pat Henry said. “If everybody follows Brandon Miller’s mold, then you’re going to have a heck of a track team.”

But for all that Miller has accomplished in his short college career, an Aggie freshman already has a step up on him. A&M’s Emmanuel Bamidele will participate in the men’s 400 in his first chance to qualify for the NCAA indoor meet, an accomplishment that even Miller can’t claim.

The freshman from Nigeria came to the Aggie program with no experience in indoor track but enters the national meet with the field’s 13th fastest time, 46.06 clocked at last week’s SEC Indoor Championships. Miller, while finishing second in the NCAA outdoor 800 as a freshman, did not qualify for the NCAA indoors last season.

“[Bamidele] is a little bit ahead of the curve right now,” Henry said.” We’ll see what he can do. He’s run fast outside. He’s run 44-plus outside, so to run 46.0 right now, I think he’s a little more capable of that, and I think this is a weekend we might be able to see that.”

Prior to arriving in Aggieland, Bamidele set a Nigerian under-20 record in the 400 at the 2018 Abuja Commonwealth Games with a time of 45.28. Twice he’s run sub-45 times, but Henry said running the 400 indoors is a different race. Typically, if you can lead the pack after 200, you have a greater than even chance to win, but the runner can’t use up all of their energy trying to get to that point.

“He’s just not knowledgeable of indoor track and field, and running 400 meters indoors is completely different than running 400 meters outdoors,” Henry said. “He listens. He does what I ask him to do.”

Bamidele likely will have to run a career-best race to have a shot at the podium. North Carolina A&T’s Randolph Ross enters with the leading time of 44.83, followed by Florida’s Champion Allison at 45.04 and Ohio State’s Tyler Johnson at 45.31.

“He may be a little ahead of what Brandon did last year, because he’s in the meet,” Henry said. “He’s qualified for this meet, so we’ll see.”

Miller is still the headliner of the 14 Aggies who qualified for the national event, which includes eight women and six men. Miller holds the college and school record in the 800 and has the fourth-fastest American time. He also will anchor the Aggie’s 4x400 relay team that is seeded eighth.

“Brandon Miller is a guy who sets the tone on the men’s side,” Henry said. “He’s one of those guys that he’s ready to go, and it helps the other guys get themselves ready to go.”

On the women’s team, Lamara Distin is the favorite to win the high jump after leading the NCAA for the entire season with a jump of 6 feet, 3.5 inches — just half an inch short of Tyra Gittens’s school record. Distin enters the event with a full inch advantage for the season over Gittens, who transferred to Texas this year.

Deborah Acquah is the only Aggie to qualify for two individual events, the triple jump and long jump. She ranks fourth in the country in the long jump (21-9.5) and ninth in the triple jump (44-6.75).

The A&M women’s 4x400 team is second in the NCAA, aided by Charokee Young, who has the fourth-fastest 400 time this season at 51.28. A&M’s best 4x400 time of 3:25.43 is topped only by Arkansas’ 3:24.09 this season.

No matter the age or experience, Henry said he is taking two teams to Birmingham, Alabama, with the potential to bring another national title back to Aggieland.

“We’ve got 14 people going to the national championships, and that’s a good sized group,” he said. “We’ve won it with less than that. It’s a competitive group. What we talk about all the time is everybody having a good day on the same day. We’ve had rehearsals all year long ... use all your experiences, try to put them together and let’s see if we can have everybody have a good day on the same day. That’s the challenge.”

The NCAA indoor meet will be held Friday and Saturday at the Birmingham Crossplex.

