Longtime Texas A&M assistant track and field coach Ed Marcinkiewicz dies at 59

Ed Marcinkiewicz, a Texas A&M graduate and longtime assistant track and field coach for two decades, died Friday in his home in Cat Spring.
The 59-year-old Marcinkiewicz, who had been battling cancer, graduated from A&M in 1985 and after being head track and cross country coach at Brazos returned to coach at A&M in 1987. Marcinkiewicz was the 1991 Southwest Conference men’s cross country coach of the year. He was inducted into Cross County Coaches Association of Texas Hall of Fame (2016) and the Bellville Sports Hall of Fame (2017).
Visitation for Marcinkiewicz will be at Bellville’s Knesek Family Funeral Chapel at 5 p.m. Tuesday with a rosary at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Sealy’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Coach Ed Scholarship Fund at Sealy’s Citizens State Bank.