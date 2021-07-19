Longtime Texas A&M assistant track and field coach Ed Marcinkiewicz dies at 59

The 59-year-old Marcinkiewicz, who had been battling cancer, graduated from A&M in 1985 and after being head track and cross country coach at Brazos returned to coach at A&M in 1987. Marcinkiewicz was the 1991 Southwest Conference men’s cross country coach of the year. He was inducted into Cross County Coaches Association of Texas Hall of Fame (2016) and the Bellville Sports Hall of Fame (2017).