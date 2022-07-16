Kerley wins gold in men's 100 at World Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Texas A&M All-American and Olympic medalist Fred Kerley struck gold at the World Athletics Championship on Saturday with a victory in the men's 100 meters.

Kerley finished with a time of 9.86 seconds and finished just ahead of his United States' teammates Marvin Bracy (9.874) and Trayvon Bromell (9.876) at Hayward Field.

Kerley wasn't the only Aggie competing at the World Championships on Saturday as sophomore Lamara Distin, former distance runner Natosha Rogers and senior Moitalel Mpoke all competed in their respective events.

Distin qualified for Tuesday's final in the women's high jump with a jump of 1.90 meters. Rogers finished with a personal best time of 31:10.57 in the women's 10,000 final and finished 15th overall.

Mpoke qualified for Sunday's semifinal in the men's 400 hurdles with a 50.19 finish time. A&M junior Charokee Young also will be competing in the qualifying round of the women's 400 on Sunday.