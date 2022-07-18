Kerley advances in men's 200 at the World Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Former Texas A&M All-American and Olympic medalist Fred Kerley, who already won gold in the men’s 100 meters, has also qualified for the semifinals of the men's 200 after an impressive showing Monday at the World Athletics Championship.

Kerley finished first in his qualifying heat with a time of 20.17 seconds. The semifinal for the men's 200 will be Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

Kerley won't be the only Aggie competing on Tuesday as Shamier Little and Lamara Distin will be taking part in their respective events as well. Little will be in the qualifiers for the women's 400 hurdles, while Distin will be in the finals of the women's high jump.