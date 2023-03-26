HOUSTON — Heather Abadie made program history in the women's pole vault to cap off the weekend for the A&M men and women's track teams at the Victor Lopez Classic at Holloway Field on Saturday.

Abadie's record-setting 14-foot clearance made her the first Aggie woman to reach the mark. Entering the meet, the sophomore already owned the second-best vault in program history with a 13-9.25.

Along with Abadie's win, Connor Schulman won the 110m hurdles with a personal-best 13.64. Jaiya Covington won the women's 100m hurdles with a time of 13.46.

The women's 4x100m team of Jania Martin, Camryn Dickson, Leeah Burr and Semira Killebrew won in 44.10. Burr was also a member of the first-place women's 4x200 team alongside Tierra Robinson-Jones, Sanu Jallow and Kennedy Wade which won in 3:35.95.

Rounding out the winner's circle was the men's 4x200 team of Omajuwa Etiwe, De Marco Escobar, Eric Hemphill III and Auhmad Robinson. The Aggie men won in 3:07.76.

Next, the men and women's track teams head to Gainesville for the Florida Relays at Percy Beard Track starting on Friday.