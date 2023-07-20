Four Texas A&M track and field athletes are Costa Rica bound to compete at the U23 North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association Championships on July 21-23 at the San Jose National Stadium.

Current student-athletes Connor Schulman and Jermaisha Arnold will represent Team USA while Heather Abadie competes for Team Canada. Incoming freshman Abigail Martin will represent Team Jamaica.

Schulman will compete in the men’s 110m hurdles which will start on Saturday at 7:45 a.m. Arnold will first compete in the 400m semifinals at 1:30 p.m. on Friday and later as a member of the women’s 4x400m on Sunday at 11:35 a.m.

Abadie and Martin are both in field events as Abadie competes in the pole vault and Martin in the discus. The pole vault competition starts on Friday at 7:00 a.m. while the discus takes place later in the day at 8:30 a.m.