Four Aggies earn weekly track and field awards

Texas A&M’s Charokee Young was named the women’s national athlete of the week by the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association, while Young, Devon Achane, Deborah Acquah and Emmanuel Bamidele each earned Southeastern Conference weekly awards Tuesday.

Young won the women’s 400 meters with a world-leading time of 50.00 seconds in the Aggies’ dual meet against Texas on Saturday. She also helped A&M win the 4x400 relay (3:31.92) and was named the SEC women’s runner of the week.

Achane was named the SEC men’s runner of the week after winning the men’s 100 (10.12) and 200 (20.20) against Texas. His 200 time leads the nation.

Acquah was named the SEC women’s field athlete of the week after sweeping the long jump (22 feet, 7.25 inches) and triple jump (45-5) against Texas. Her mark in the long jump leads the world so far this season.

Bamidele was named the SEC men’s freshman of the week after finishing second in the 400 in a personal-best 45.25, which ranks first in the SEC and second in the nation.

A&M will host the 44 Farms Team Invitational on Friday and Saturday at E.B. Cushing Stadium.