Four Aggies earn weekly SEC track and field honors

Texas A&M’s Lianna Davidson, Katelyn Fairchild, Moitalel Mpoke and Avi’ Tal Wilson-Perteete earned weekly Southeastern Conference awards Tuesday.

Davidson was named the SEC women’s field athlete of the week, while Fairchild was the women’s freshman and Wilson-Perteete the women’s runner of the week. Mpoke was named the SEC men’s runner of the week.

Davidson finished as the top collegian in the javelin at 174 feet, 8 inches at the Baldy Castillo Invitational last week with Fairchild just behind her at 174-2.

Wilson-Perteete finished second in the women’s 600 meters at the Baldy Castillo Invitational last week in a college-record time of 1 minute, 28.02 seconds. Aggie professional Athing Mu won at 1:24.13. Wilson-Perteete also was named the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association’s women’s national track athlete of the week Tuesday.

Mpoke won the men’s 400 (45.84) and ran a leg on A&M’s 4x400 relay team (3:01.51).