Former Texas track head coach named Aggie assistant

Texas A&M track & field head coach Pat Henry announced a new addition to his staff with the hiring of former Texas head coach Mario Sategna on Thursday.

Sategna served as the head coach at the University of Texas from 2013-18 and was the program's associate head coach from 2003-13.

During his tenure, the men's and women's teams combined for 11 Big 12 titles, 80 individual conference championships, 14 NCAA championships and 118 All-Americans.

Most recently he was an assistant with fellow SEC program Arkansas from 2018-21. At Arkansas, Sategna coached the men's multi-event athletes, jumpers and throwers.

Sategna's coaching career began at his alma mater LSU in 1996-97 as a volunteer head coach. Later stops included Albuquerque Academy (1997-98), Wichita State (1998-99) and the University of Minnesota (1999-03).

Sategna is a two-time national assistant coach of the year and won the 1995 national championship in the decathlon as a track standout at LSU.

He replaces former Aggie assistant coach Sean Brady. Brady left the program to take over as the head coach at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge.