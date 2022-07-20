Former Texas A&M sprinter Shamier Little advances to 400 final at World Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Former Texas A&M national champion Shamier Little qualified for the final in the women’s 400 meters on Wednesday at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field.

Little placed second in her semifinal heat and fourth overall in a season-best 53.61 seconds. United States teammate Sydney McLaughlin paced the field at 52.17. The final is set for 9:50 p.m. Friday.

Running for Jamaica, A&M senior Charokee Young placed 16th in the women’s 400 semifinals in 51.41. It took 50.65 to qualify.

Former A&M national champion Maggie Malone failed to qualify for the final in the women’s javelin, placing 22nd in the A qualifier at 54.19 meters (177 feet, 9 1/2 inches). Australia’s Mackenzie Little earned the final qualifying spot at 59.06 meters.

Former A&M national champion Donavan Brazier and current junior Brandon Miller failed to advance out of qualifying in the men’s 800. Brazier placed 26th in 1:46.72, and Miller followed in 29th at 1:47.29. France’s Benjamin Robert earned the final spot in the semifinals on time at 1:45.94, and Tunisia’s Abdessalem Ayouni earned the final automatic spot at 1:46.59.

Also Wednesday, former A&M national champ and world 100 winner Fred Kerley pulled out of the meet with a leg injury suffered during Tuesday’s 200 semifinals. He will not be available for the U.S. relay team later this week.