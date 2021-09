BRUSSELS — Former Texas A&M sprinter and Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley won the men’s 100 meters in his final Diamond League meet of the season. Kerley finished in 9.94 seconds for his first victory on the circuit in the 100. He also became the first male in the Diamond League’s 11-year history to win the 100, 200 and 400. Kerley also won the 200 in a personal-best 19.79 in Paris on Aug. 28.