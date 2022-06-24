Former Texas A&M sprinter Fred Kerley wins 100 at US meet

EUGENE, Ore. — Former Texas A&M All-American and Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley won the men’s 100 meters Friday at the U.S. Track & Field Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field. Kerley finished in 9.77 seconds to easily beat second-place Marvin Bracy Williams (9.85) and third-place Trayvon Bromell (9.88).

Kerley twice ran world-leading times in the qualifying rounds, beginning with his 9.83 in the first round Thursday. He bettered that with a personal-best 9.76 in Friday’s semifinals, which was also a meet and stadium record.

A&M’s Brandon Miller topped the semifinals of the men’s 800, finishing in 1:46.20 to advance to Sunday’s final. Aggie Donavan Brazier had qualified for the semifinals but did not run.

Aggie Athing Mu also topped the women’s 800 semifinals, finishing in 1:57.55. Aggie Sammy Watson finished eighth overall but did not advance at 2:00.90.

Former A&M All-American Shamier Little advanced to the final in the women’s 400 hurdles, finishing sixth in the semifinals in 55.60. Sydney McLaughlin led the field at 52.90. A&M’s Deshae Wise failed to advance, placing 16th in 59.42.

Aggies James Smith II (400 hurdles, 50.56, 11th) and Kaylah Robinson (100 hurdles, 12.75, 10th) also advanced to the semifinals, and Will Williams placed fourth in the men’s long jump (26 feet, 5.75 inches).

In the national under-20 meet, A&M signee Landon Helms won the decathlon with 6,425 points. On Friday, he won the 110 hurdles in 14.40 for 924 points, the discus throw (113-3, 554) and the pole vault (14-3.25, 716). He placed third in the javelin (119-1, 389) and the 1,500 (5:00.78, 555). A&M signee Thatcher Frankfather placed fourth with 4,132 points. He competed in only 6 of 10 events including just two Friday, winning the javelin (160-2, 571) and placing second in the pole vault (11-11.75, 522).

In other action Thursday at the Jamaican National Championships in Kingston, Jamaica, Aggies Lamara Distin and Deborah Acquah earned top-three finishes. Distin placed second in the high jump at 6 feet, 0.75 inches, and Acquah placed third in the long jump (21-2.75).