Former Texas A&M national champion Athing Mu advances in 800 at World Championships

Worlds Athletics

Former Texas A&M All-American Athing Mu wins her heat in the women's 800 meters at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday in Eugene, Ore.

 ASHLEY LANDIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

EUGENE, Ore. — Former Texas A&M national champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu advanced to the semifinals in the women’s 800 meters on Thursday at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field.

Mu, now a Nike professional, won her qualifying heat and finished 14th overall in 2 minutes, 1.30 seconds. Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji paced the field in 1:58.83. The semifinals are set for 8:35 p.m. Friday with the final at 8:35 p.m. Sunday.

Former A&M national champion Shamier Little also will compete in the women’s 400 final at 9:50 p.m. Friday.

