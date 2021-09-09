Former Texas A&M All-American sprinter wins another Diamond League race

It was Kerley’s third Diamond League in as many meets. He won the 100 in 9.94 in Brussels on Sept. 3 and the 200 in Paris in 19.79 on Aug. 28. Andre De Grasse took second in 9.89, and Ronnie Baker finished third in 9.91. Kerley is the first male to win Diamond League races in the 100 and 400.