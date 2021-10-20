Former Texas A&M All-American sprinter Athing Mu named finalist for Sullivan Award

Former Texas A&M All-American and two-time Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu is one of five finalists for the 91st Amateur Athletic Union’s James E. Sullivan Award.

The AAU Sullivan Award honors the outstanding amateur athlete in the United States and has been awarded since 1930. The other finalists include gymnast Simone Biles, swimmer Caeleb Dressel, Arkansas baseball player Kevin Kobbs and water polo player Maddie Musselman.

The winner will be announced Friday at the Rosen Centre in Orlando, Florida.