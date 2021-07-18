 Skip to main content
Former Texas A&M All-American Maggie Malone sets American record in women's javelin
Former Texas A&M All-American Maggie Malone sets American record in women's javelin

US Track Trials Athletics

Former Texas A&M All-American Maggie Malone competes during the finals of the women's javelin throw at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials on Saturday in Eugene, Ore.

 AP PHOTO

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Former Texas A&M All-American Maggie Malone set an American record in women's javelin with a throw of 221 feet, 1 inch at the American JavFest on Saturday in East Stroudsburg, Pa.

Malone easily topped second-place finisher Avione Allgood-Whetstone (184-4). Malone qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in June after winning the event with a throw of 208-4, a U.S. Track & Field Trials record toss at Hayward Field.

