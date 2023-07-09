EUGENE, Ore. – Former Texas A&M All-American Shamier Little won the women’s 400-meter hurdles on the final day of the USATF and USATF U20 Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field. Little (2014-16) ran a season-best 53.34 seconds, topping a field where three others met the world championship standard time.

Little used a fast start to hold off 2016 Rio Olympics champion Dalilah Muhammad. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone skipped the event to concentrate on the open 400, which she won Saturday night. McLaughlin-Levrone is automatically qualified for the 400 hurdles after her record-setting win last summer at worlds.

Little even had enough energy to perform a victory dance after the race.

A&M’s Camryn Dickson, who was a freshman last year, was third in the U20 200 meter. She won her heat and qualified for the final with the second fastest overall time of 22.90. In the final, Dickson set a personal best time of 22.85 on her way to her second medal of the championships.

Former A&M standout Natosha Rogers (2010-13) was third in the 5,000 with a personal-best 14:55.39.

Former Aggie All-American Fred Kerley was fourth in the 200 in 19.86, losing for the first time this year as 19-year-old Erriyon Knighton held off Kenny Bednarek for the win in a time of 19.72 seconds. Courtney Lindsey grabbed third. Bednarek and Knighton won the silver and bronze medals, respectively, at worlds last summer in Eugene, Oregon. The gold medalist in the event, Noah Lyles, has an automatic berth to worlds in the 200 and sat out the race. He's also qualified in the 100.

Kerley is the reigning world champion in the 100 and has a spot at worlds in that event.

Former A&M runner Elijah Morrow ran 20.33 in the semifinals, failing to make the finals.

A&M junior James Smith II was sixth in the 400 hurdles. Former A&M runner Samantha Watson was seventh in the 800 (2:02.07).

A&M junior Connor Schulman was 12th in the 110 hurdles semifinals (13.60).

In the 800, former Penn NCAA champion Nia Akins outkicked Raevyn Rogers, the 2020 Olympics bronze-medal winner, down the stretch to take first in the women’s 800. Former A&M All-American Athing Mu, the reigning 800 world champion, skipped the event to focus on the 1,500, where she finished second.

Ten current and former athletes will represent Team USA at the World Championships, U23 NACAC Championships and U20 Pan American Championships.

• World Championships qualifiers: Bryce Deadmon (2016-21, 400, 4x400), Mu (2020-21, 800, 1,500), Kerley (100), Little (400 hurdles), Rogers (5000) and Maggie Malone (2015-16, javelin).

• U23 NACAC qualifiers: sophomore Jermaisha Arnold (400, 4x400m) and Schulman (110 hurdles).

• U20 Pan Ams qualifiers: Jack Man III (freshman, pole vault), Dickson (100, 4x100) and Laila Hackett (A&M pledge from Frisco Lebanon, 4x100).