Former Texas A&M All-American Athing Mu wins women’s 800 at US national meet

EUGENE, Ore. — Former Texas A&M All-American and Olympic champion Athing Mu won the women’s 800 meters in 1 minute, 57.16 seconds on Sunday at the U.S. track and field outdoor championships at Hayward Field. Mu held off Ajee Wilson by 0.07 seconds to earn the victory.

A&M’s Brandon Miller and alum Fred Kerley each earned third-place finishes. Miller took third in the men’s 800 in 1:45.19, while Kerley, who won the men’s 100 earlier at the meet, placed third in the 200 at 19.83.

A&M alum Natosha Rogers also placed fifth in the women’s 5,000 (15:57.85).

