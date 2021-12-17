Former Texas A&M All-American Athing Mu wins The Bowerman

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Texas A&M All-American Athing Mu, who rewrote the school’s record books in one season then won two gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, won The Bowerman Award on Friday night.
Mu set all-time collegiate records in the outdoor 400 meters (49.57 seconds) along with indoor marks in the 600 (1:25.80) and 800 (1:58.40). They are among the six collegiate records she set as a freshman to win the award annually given by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association to the nation’s most outstanding NCAA female and male track and field athletes.
“I literally wouldn’t have believed this moment would have happened so soon,” Mu said at the organization’s annual convention at the Grande Lakes Resort.
Mu also anchored two relay teams to college records in the indoor 4x400 (3:26.27/50.27 split) and the outdoor 4x400 (3:22.34/48.85 split). Mu, who turned professional in June, ended her time at A&M with eight school records. Her best indoor 800 time also stands as an under-20 world record and her outdoor 400 best is an under-20 American record.
“I’m thankful for every experience, every meet I’ve ran in and every person that has come into my life the past two years,” Mu said. “God has played a huge role in every single thing that has happened. I’m so blessed for it to happen to me. I’m thankful for my family and friends making me happy when I feel like I’m not, and [A&M head coach Pat Henry] for giving me so many opportunities. A lot of athletes didn’t have as smooth of a transition as I have had. I’m blessed.”
Mu won three NCAA titles, including the outdoor 400 and the indoor and outdoor 4x400 relays. She earned four first-team All-America honors. Mu’s championship anchor leg in the indoor 4x400 is the fastest split in world history at 49.54. She combined to score 23 points in the NCAA Championships.
Mu is the third Aggie to win The Bowerman, joining Deon Lendore (2014) and Jessica Beard (2011). Aggie Tyra Gittens and Texas’ Tara Davis were the other finalists for The Bowerman, which was first awarded in 2009.