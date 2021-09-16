 Skip to main content
Former Texas A&M All-American Athing Mu named finalist for Sullivan Award
Former Texas A&M All-American and two-time Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu was named a finalist for the 91st Amateur Athletic Union James E. Sullivan Award on Thursday.

Mu set six college records in just one season at A&M, including all-time marks in the women’s indoor 600 meters (1 minute, 25.80 seconds) and 800 (1:58.40) and the women’s outdoor 400 (49.57) and 800 (1:57.73). She also anchored A&M to college records in the indoor 4x400 relay (3:26.27) and outdoor 4x400 relay (3:22.34).

Then in August in Tokyo, she became the first American woman to win the Olympic gold in the 800 in 53 years with an American record time of 1:55.21. She later anchored the U.S. team to gold in the women’s 4x400 relay.

