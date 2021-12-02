Former Texas A&M All-American Athing Mu earns international award

Former Texas A&M All-American and two-time Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu was named the 2021 World Athletics Female Rising Star on Wednesday. The award for the top under-20 athlete of the year included nominees Keely Hodgkinson (Great Britain), Silja Kosonen (Finland), Christine Mboma (Namibia) and Zerfe Wondemagegn (Ethiopia). Mu won the women’s 800 meters and ran the anchor leg on the United States’ winning 4x400 relay team at the Tokyo Games this summer.